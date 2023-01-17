Girona make major splash in transfer market with signing of Ukraine star

Girona have secured a major coup in the January transfer market, bringing in Ukrainian winger Viktor Tsygankov on a four and a half year deal until 2027.

The Catalan side confirmed the deal on Tuesday afternoon for the Dynamo Kiev winger, who has been linked with a number of sizable Premier League sides in the past.

With 43 international caps and 7 goals to his name, Tsygankov is expected to provide an extra touch of incisiveness to an already impressive Girona attack. Left-footed, Tsygankov tends to cut in from the right, in what should be strong partnership with right-back Arnau Martinez.

Tsygankov was due to be out of contract this summer, and the deal should see Dynamo make some money out of one of their most talented players, although it is not yet clear what the exact fee is.

L’arribada a La Vinya des de dins! 👀 pic.twitter.com/634V0AGLbF — Girona FC (@GironaFC) January 17, 2023

Having already played in European football on 69 occasions, his experience at the top level could prove crucial as Girona look to capitalise on a strong start to the season in order to secure safety. Manager Michel Sanchez favours technically gifted players playing offensive football, which should suit help to exploit Tsygankov’s talents.