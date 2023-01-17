Gerard Romero confirms winger wants to join Barcelona in January amid links

Barcelona are looking to move Memphis Depay on this winter, but they may well have a replacement already. Catalan journalist Gerard Romero has confirmed that Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco is keen to move to Camp Nou this winter.

Atletico Madrid are the side that have been most strongly linked with Memphis so far, as the Blaugrana look to move on a forward that has been surplus to requirements for Xavi Hernandez. Meanwhile Atleti are in desperate need of goals.

However it may be that Carrasco comes the other way. The Belgian winger is frustrated with life at Atletico, and is tired of waiting for things to improve. MD expect him to apply pressure to Atletico Madrid in order to force a swap deal through.

While Memphis has struggled with any of the roles that Xavi Hernandez has assigned him, Carrasco might be more suited to the width that he likes to have on the flanks. In addition, none of Ansu Fati, Memphis or Ferran Torres, the current options on the left, have shown much ability to beat a defender this season. That is Carrasco’s main strength.