Gerard Pique goes to remarkable lengths to troll Shakira again

Gerard Pique and Shakira’s break up officially began with a note asking the public and the press to respect their need for privacy, for the good of the family and the children. That line of thinking seems tiny in the distance now, after the two have gone at each other with a number of public gestures.

Shakira’s Music Sessions Part 53 shot to number one in the world after she went at Pique and his partner Clara Chia with a number of brutal shots at the pair, in what may be the most global diss track of all time.

Within the song, he compared Chia to a Casio watch and herself to Rolex, continuing that idea with a Twingo and a Ferrari. In the meantime, Pique responded by announcing a sponsorship deal with Casio and turning up to his latest venture, the King’s League, in a Renault Twingo.

🟢 EXCLUSIVA SOBRE EL TWINGO DE PIQUÉ? pic.twitter.com/3xcdfSgbKQ — 8tv.cat (@8tvcat) January 17, 2023

A further detail has been spotted too. The number plate on Pique’s Twingo read 2511MDJ. The 25th of November was the date that Shakira took children Milan and Sasha to Miami with her, with MDJ supposedly standing for Me Dejo – She left me.

When and where this tit for tat will end, nobody knows. The chief victors out of their war of words appear to be Casio and Renault though.