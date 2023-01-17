Dani Carvajal injury leaves door open for Brazilian wonderkid to start for Real Madrid

Real Madrid are going through to tricky spell at the moment, both on the pitch and in the medical room. Following Sunday’s bitterly disappointing 3-1 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final, the club will look to pick themselves up when they travel to face Villarreal in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey.

David Alaba and Aurelien Tchouameni both missed the trip to Saudi Arabia, with Lucas Vazquez suffered a strained ankle against Valencia last Wednesday and will be out for at least six weeks.

MD now report that Dani Carvajal missed training on Tuesday, and will almost certainly miss Real Madrid next two matches against Villarreal and Sunday’s La Liga game away to Athletic Club.

With both Carvajal and Vazquez out, it leaves Adrian Odriozola as the only recognised first team right back. However, the Spaniard has been struggling for fitness himself, and has only played 50 minutes of competitive football this season.

That leaves the door open for Vinicius Tobias, who has impressed for Raul Gonzalez’s Castilla side this season, since his move from Shakhtar Donetsk. The Brazilian will likely be in the squad for Thursday’s match, and head coach Carlo Ancelotti will decide whether to start him or Odriozola.

Should Tobias start, he will have the opportunity to hold down the position, which is one that the club have major strength-in-depth problems in.