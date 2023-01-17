Carlo Ancelotti wants to sign Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling for Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s disappointing Superclasico defeat against Barcelona in Riyadh has raised alarm bells among the squad, who have had a tough start to the calendar year.

Los Blancos have been largely unconvincing since their return to action at the end of last month, and another dismal performance in Sunday’s defeat in the Middle East has led to head coach Carlo Ancelotti demanding improvements from his players.

Federico Valverde started on the right of the front three against Barca, before Rodrygo took over in the second half when the Brazilian replaced the abject Eduardo Camavinga, with Valverde moving back into the midfield. Along with Marco Asensio, the duo represent the club’s options on the right flank, and Fichajes state that Ancelotti is eager to improve that area in his squad.

Raheem Sterling has struggled for form since swapping Manchester City for Chelsea last summer. Despite having played regularly under new head coach Graham Potter, Sterling has failed to make a big impact, registering just four goals and two assists in 15 Premier League games.

His poor form hasn’t put off Ancelotti, who wants Real Madrid to move for Sterling in the summer. The Italian wants Valverde to be solely utilised as a midfielder, and with Asensio likely to leave at the end of the his contract, Rodrygo would be the sole option on the right wing.

Chelsea’s current overhaul, with the latest signing being Mykhaylo Mudryk, could mean that Sterling is made available for transfer by the West London club, and Real Madrid could pounce if the opportunity presented itself.