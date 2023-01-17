Cadiz want to replay Elche match from 81st minute following VAR controversy

Cadiz were approximately ten minutes away from a crucial win in their fight against relegation on Monday night, leading 1-0 against bottom side Elche when the visitors equalised courtesy of Ezequiel Ponce.

The goal was allowed to stand, despite pictures later showing that Ponce was offside in the build-up to the goal, which secured just Elche’s fifth point of the season. Unfortunately for Cadiz, it meant that they took just one point from the fixture, instead of a likely three.

Understandably, the club are furious that this blunder has happened, have released a statement in which they contest the match result, as well as stating their wish to resume the match from just before Ponce’s equaliser.

“Today, January 17, 2023, the legal services of CÁDIZ CF SAD have filed before the competent federal instances, a brief challenging the meeting held before ELCHE, C.F., S.A.D, by virtue of which the nullity of the merited meeting is requested and its resumption from minute 81 thereof, moment in which the referee collective validated the goal scored by the Player of ELCHE, C.F., S.A.D. D. Ezequiel Ponce, despite being preceded by a clamorous and flagrant offside, not susceptible of interpretation, as shown by the images of the match.”

The RFEF are also not happy that the error occurred, and repercussions have already started. Isidro Diaz De Mera, who was Assistant VAR for Monday’s match, has being replaced as the referee for Thursday’s Copa del Rey tie between Villarreal and Real Madrid.

It remains to be seen whether Cadiz will have their wishes granted, but if not, the two dropped points could be very important come the end of the season.

Image via Diario AS