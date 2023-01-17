Barcelona to pay release clause for 16-year-old Argentine winger

Barcelona are unlikely to make any major signings this winter, but it will not stop them investing in young talent.

As the deal for Pablo Torre illustrated last summer, the Blaugrana’s financial difficulties have not tempted them into neglecting young talent.

The latest starlet to be linked to them is 16-year-old Argentine winger Gianluca Prestianni. The Velez Sarsfield playmaker has been been touted as one of the brightest talents in Latin America, having already made his Copa Libertadores.

According to Hablemos de Velez TV (via Sport), Barcelona are set to activate his release clause.

“Barcelona is going to pay the clause for Prestianni. 3 million-dollar sales for Vélez. Perrone, Orellano and Prestianni”

Prestianni is a minute right-footed winger operating from the left side. Using his pace and dribbling ability, he attracts defenders before beating them or sliding through a killer pass.

First linked to Real Madrid in November, Prestianni appears to have caught the attention of several top European clubs. Whether that €3m will represent value can only become clear several years down the line.