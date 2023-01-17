Barcelona set €7m asking price for wantaway forward

It’s no secret that Barcelona are not in the best of ways with their finances, with the club restricted in the business that they can do as a result of financial fair play rules.

Outgoings must be prioritised before incomings can be considered, which has led to an array of rumours linking Barca players with moves away from the Camp Nou. The likes of Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Memphis Depay have been touted with a departure from the club, and the Dutchman seems the most likely.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Barca’s intention is to let Depay leave in January, with a move to Atletico Madrid seemingly most likely. Atleti and Depay have reportedly agreed terms on a contract which would see the forward stay in the Spanish capital until 2025, but Barca will demand that they receive a fee of €7m in order for a permanent deal to be completed this month, according to Marca.

With just Antoine Griezmann, Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa as recognised first team strikers, Atleti head coach Diego Simeone will be keen to add Depay in this month as he looks to secure Champions League football for next season.

However, it seems that Barcelona will play hard ball with Depay, which could mean that his move to Atleti is delayed until the summer.