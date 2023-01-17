Barcelona ‘ready to listen to offers’ for defender as they hurry to register Gavi

Barcelona have agreed new contracts with two of their young stars in Ronald Araujo and Gavi, but both continue to earn their Barca Atletic salary. As Barcelona are too tight against their salary limit, they have not been able to add the new deals into their limit and it is starting to become a matter of concern at the club.

According to Sport, the club do not want to drag out the situation any longer. Should it continue on into the summer, the players would understandably be within their rights to worry about it too. As such, the Blaugrana will look to speed up exits this window.

Memphis Depay seems the most likely to leave, given his lack of minutes and the fact his deal is up at the end of the season. However perhaps a surprising development is that Barcelona are ready to consider the sale of other players too.

Central defender Eric Garcia started off the season well, but is now on the chopping block. The club are ‘ready to listen to offers’ for him, after he has shown himself to be the last choice in his position.

Garcia has not featured in the last four La Liga matches and only played 4 minutes in the two Spanish Supercup games. Supposedly the future of Barcelona’s defence, the Garcia has shown that at this stage of his career at least, he is unable to provide the security at the back that Xavi Hernandez is seeking, as illustrated by their recruitment in the summer.