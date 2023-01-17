Barcelona and Atletico Madrid to compete for World Cup winner

With Sergio Busquets likely to leave Barcelona once his contract expires at the end of this season, the club have begun the search for their club captain’s replacement.

Various names have come and gone, with the likes of N’Golo Kante now unlikely to join in the summer, other targets must be pursued. According to Fichajes, Barca are looking into the possibility of signing Real Betis’ midfielder Guido Rodriguez. The Argentine was part of his nation’s World Cup squad that won the tournament in Qatar at the end of last year, and he has been impressive during his time in Andalusia.

He plays as a pivot at Betis under Manuel Pellegrini, so would slot seamlessly into Xavi’s system at Barcelona. However, they aren’t the only La Liga club in for Rodriguez, with Diego Simeone interested in bringing his fellow countryman to Atletico Madrid.

Rodriguez’s contract at Betis expires at the end of next season, meaning that Los Verdiblancos will likely have to sell him in the summer in order to recoup some funds. They have reportedly set an asking price of €25m for the Argentine.