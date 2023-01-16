Sevilla have Jorge Sampaoli replacement in mind after just 16 games

Sevilla have finished in the top half of La Liga ever since they returned to Primera in 2001, but are threatening to have their worst season since. Currently sat in 18th place, at risk of falling further should Cadiz pick up a point against bottom side Elche, Los Nervionenses are already considering appointing their third manager of the season.

It seen as a brave decision to maintain Julen Lopetegui beyond last summer, having experienced a sharp drop off in the second half of the season. Monchi’s faith was not repaid and he was replaced in October by Jorge Sampaoli.

The Argentine has failed to bring the good times back with him since returning to the club though. In his 16 games, he has won six, drawn five and lost five more, but those figures dropped to just two wins, four draws and four defeats in La Liga. While Sevilla are just five points off Real Mallorca in 10th spot, La Razon (Fichajes) say that Monchi is now thinking of dismissing Sampaoli too.

They highlight the lack of reaction from the side since his appointment, but also point out that Sampaoli was promised 4-5 signings in the winter window. Isco and Kasper Dolberg have left, but only Loic Bade has arrived.

The person in mind would signify a radical change in style, with Jose Bordalas rumoured to be their rescuer. The former Getafe and Valencia manager has a reputation for physical and intense football, but has for the most part met or surpassed expectations over the duration of his 30-year career in management.

Most recently at Los Che, Bordalas guided them to 9th place and a Copa del Rey final, but did not see eye-to-eye with the board or his superiors by the end of the season.