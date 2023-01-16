Robert Lewandowski predicted Gavi impact in brilliant El Clasico performance

There was some debate about how Xavi Hernandez would approach El Clasico, with few of Barcelona’s forwards impressing greatly in the build-up, outside of Robert Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele. As turned out to be the case, Gavi was the answer.

The teenage superstar started in a much more conventional left-wing position compared to where he was the previous weekend against Atletico Madrid, but it paid dividends.

Speaking after the match, Robert Lewandowski revealed that he had spoken to Gavi beforehand, explaining to the youngster that he had the potential to come up with the goods against Real Madrid.

“I have told him that if we were close, we could do dangerous things, in the area we do damage.”

Even Xavi was pleasantly surprised with just how much of an impact he had though, scoring his first goal in just over 11 months and providing two decisive assists.

Part of the reason Lewandowski was brought to Barcelona, goals aside, was his winning mentality too. Sport carried his comments after the game.

“Winning a title is always amazing.”

“The next big challenge is La Liga. The hardest part is yet to come and we want to continue at the top. We have to keep pushing.”

Over the course of the season, Xavi has frequently praised the ‘human side’ of Lewandowski, as well as his leadership qualities. At Can Barca, he is seen as the figure to shepherd a talented but young squad towards glory.