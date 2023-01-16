Real Betis swiftly bring in Alex Moreno replacement on massive six-year deal

Real Betis lost one of their finest players last week after Alex Moreno joined Aston Villa for €14m, but Los Verdiblancos were clearly prepared for the deal, having found a replacement just days later.

Brazilian left-back Abner Vinicius has joined Betis for an initial €5m according to Estadio Deportivo, in exchange for 50% of his rights. Betis have an option to unilaterally buy a further 20% for another €2m from Atletico Paranaense, with the deal not expected to top €10m for the final 30% should they want to make with 100% of his rights. He has signed a long five and a half year deal at Betis which will keep him at the Benito Villamarin until 2029.

Quick, strong, and capable of getting forward well, on paper Abner looks a similar profile to Moreno, who has been key for Manuel Pellegrini since the Chilean arrived. Aggressive in his pressure and possessing a good cross, Pellegrini will be hoping he does not have to rejig his system too much to compensate for Moreno’s loss.

Juan Miranda will battle it out with Abner for the starting role, with the left side often having freedom to get forward as Juanmi moves central. With money tight, this is just the fourth time Betis have spent money on a signing since Pellegrini came in, three of which have been on Brazilians.