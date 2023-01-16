Rafa Benitez linked with replacing David Moyes at West Ham

Veteran Spanish boss Rafa Benitez could make a shock Premier League return at West Ham United.

Benitez has been without a job since his controversial exit from Everton at the start of 2022 with the 62-year-old enduring a fractured relationship with Toffees fanbase.

However, his experience is still valued in Premier League circles, after managing four top flight English sides in his career, with over 500 games in charge of Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Everton.

West Ham are considering a change in management in the coming days, with former Everton boss David Moyes under major pressure, with no wins in their last seven Premier League games.

As per reports from the Daily Telegraph, Benitez is the favourite to replace Moyes, if the Scotsman is sacked, with former Valencia head coach Nuno Espirito Santo a back up option.

Moyes welcomes Everton to the London Stadium this weekend and anything less than a win could be the end of the road for him.