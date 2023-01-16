Mouctar Diakhaby extends Valencia stay until 2027

Valencia have confirmed a contract extension for defender Mouctar Diakhaby until 2027.

The Guinean international has been locked in talks with the Los Che hierarchy since the end of 2022 as they looked to secure his long term future.

Diakhaby has played a consistent role in his four and a half seasons at the Estadio Mestalla with Gennaro Gattuso determined to retain the 26-year-old.

Valencia have released a string of social media updates confirming the news with Diakhaby putting pen to paper earlier today.

In total, Diakhaby has made 111 La Liga appearances at Valencia, alongside 144 across all competitions, with four international caps for Guinea since his debut in 2022.

The club have not confirmed details of a release clause being included in his new contract with Diakhaby’s updated transfer value set at around €20m.

Diakhaby is one of just three first team players tied to Valencia until 2027 with summer signing Andre Almeida the only star contracted until 2028.