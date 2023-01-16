Joan Laporta confirms Gavi and Alejandro Balde contract update

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reassured fans over the futures of Gavi and Alejandro Balde.

The teenage duo have played a crucial role in Barcelona’s impressive start to the 2022/23 season alongside being named in Spain’s 2022 World Cup squad.

Xavi has entrusted Gavi as a key part of his midfield, and the 18-year-old played a starring role in their Spanish Supercopa final win over Real Madrid, with Balde tipped to replace Jordi Alba at left back.

Gavi agreed terms on a contract extension until 2026 before the World Cup break with Balde engaged in extension talks at the Camp Nou.

However, the club’s financial position has prevented Gavi’s deal from being updated, with Ronald Araujo also waiting for his salary increase in Catalonia.

“It’s expected at the end of the season, we will register the contracts for Araujo and Gavi, and renew Balde,” as per an interview with RAC1, as covered via Marca.

“Gavi turned 18 in autumn and we took advantage of how the regulations gave us an option to retain him as a subsidiary player.

“When this season ends, we will have to register him, as he is a first team player now.”

Laporta did not provide details on Balde’s improved deal but he is expected to sign on at the club until at least 2026.

The club will continue to offload players to reduce the wage bill in the coming months, and afford new contracts, with Sergio Busquets tipped to leave in 2023.