Inter and Barcelona negotiating remarkable double-swap deal

Barcelona have maintained that they will not be doing business this January, save for a surprise opportunity. If it did not bring any other cost than wages, it might well be something Barcelona would consider.

Sport say that Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic and Franck Kessie are on similar wages and the two sides would be willing to switch pieces. The former could end up as the Sergio Busquets alternative that Barcelona have been searching for ahead of next season. Back in Milan, Hakan Calhanoglu has surpassed expectations in the ‘pivote’ role, while Kessie would highly useful to Simeone Inzaghi, whom they do not have a similar option to.

Meanwhile they have also picked up on a report from Jijantes, which claims that similar discussions are ongoing regarding Joaquin Correa and Memphis Depay. The entourages of both teams were in Saudi Arabia for their respective Supercups.

If there is to be any changes in Can Barca, Memphis stands out as the prime candidate to leave. The Dutchman has not been a factor under Xavi Hernandez, and with his contract up in the summer, it might suit both parties to call it quits.

Meanwhile publicly and privately Barcelona have maintained that Kessie is not for sale, despite his own struggles for minutes. However it may be that needs must in regards to Brozovic, if Sergio Busquets does decide to leave Barcelona at the end of the season.