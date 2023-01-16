Frenkie de Jong puts up remarkable trio of 100% statistics in statement performance

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has killing a number of narratives of late and his latest showing against Real Madrid has served to reinforce faith that he has a place in the Blaugrana side for many years to come. At least if it is solely based on quality.

The Dutch midfielder has filled in for Sergio Busquets in the pivot role in recent weeks, performing well in a position that previously he had struggled in.

It was also said that the two struggled to operate together on the pitch, yet against Real Madrid, Busquets and de Jong worked in tandem to give Xavi Hernandez’s side control of the midfield.

While Pedri and Gavi took all of the headlines, de Jong’s performance was near flawless, as was illustrated by his part in the second goal, springing the crucial pass to Gavi. The numbers show just how good he was too.

Frenkie de Jong’s game by numbers vs. Real Madrid: 100% long balls completed

100% tackles won

100% dribbles completed

93% pass accuracy

86 touches

71 passes completed

3/3 ground duels won

De Jong has struggled to impose himself in the biggest games at times, but this performance is the second El Clasico of the last three where he has been able to show his best football. Similar performances going forward will allay all doubts about his importance to Barcelona.