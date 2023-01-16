Fede Valverde admits lack of Real Madrid in damaging defeat to Barcelona

Real Madrid are being strung out by the media in Spain after they sunk to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of arch rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Supercup final. Midfielder Fede valverde has given a rather startling reason for the difference between the two sides.

Speaking after the match, Valverde explained to MD that Los Blancos were not at full pelt when they started the match.

“Today the team was not good and it showed. In a final you have to go out to give 100% from the beginning and we didn’t do it. We went out to give 80 or 90 and that’s not enough.”

Even more concerning will be the precedent that Valverde’s statement sets. Real Madrid have won just two of their last five La Liga matches and needed penalties to surpass Valencia in the Supercup semi-final. If it really was a lack of effort that led their defeat, it opens the door for effort levels to be questioned in other games too.

Valverde, famed for his desire, passion and hard-running, is one of the last p[layers from which this kind of statement would be expected too. Carlo Ancelotti questioned the effort levels and sacrifice from the defence during their defeat to Villarreal last weekend, and it looks as if he might have more work to do to inspire his side.