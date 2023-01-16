Fabrizio Romano confirms Pablo Sarabia is on the verge of Wolves switch

Spain international Pablo Sarabia will join Premier League side Wolves in the coming days.

Paris Saint-Germain have opted to sell the 30-year-old following an inconsistent time in the French capital since his 2019 move from Sevilla.

Sarabia was linked with a possible return to Sevilla this month, but Premier League interest in him proved to be stronger, with Julen Lopetegui determined to secure a deal.

With Sarabia’s contract expiring in 2024, reports from BBC Sport claim he will now join Wolves for a £4.4m fee, as part of a two and a half year contract until 2025 at Molineux.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a deal has now been given the green light with a medical and final contract talks scheduled for tomorrow.

Pablo Sarabia will sign the contract as Wolves player on Tuesday — medical tests have been booked. Here we go confirmed. 🟠✍🏻 #Wolves Both Sarabia and João Gomes will be unveiled as Wolverhampton player this week, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/koNNYT4xdP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 16, 2023

Flamengo striker Joao Gomes is also set to join Lopetegui’s new side, on the back of bringing in Gabonese international Mario Lemina, already in the winter transfer window, with more new faces expected.