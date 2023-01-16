Fabrizio Romano offers Raphinha update amid rumours of Premier League return

All is rosy at Barcelona again following their victory over Real Madrid in the Spanish Supercup final, but Gavi’s incredible performance did raise questions elsewhere.

For both of Barcelona’s most key games since returning from the World Cup, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, Xavi Hernandez has opted to used Gavi and Pedri further forward with four midfielders starting rather than three attackers. Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski appear to have their places locked into the line-up under Xavi too.

It means the likes of Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati and Raphinha are left as impact substitutes, rather than the starters all three would have hoped to be this season.

In particular the latter, who was signed for €58m, has lost his place in the side. With Arsenal missing out on Mykhaylo Mudryk, links have emerged between Raphinha and the Gunners. Fabrizio Romano gave Caught Offside the inside view.

“This week Arsenal will decide on the strategy after Mudryk. There are no concrete talks for any of the players mentioned yet; of course agents and intermediaries are offering solutions, Arsenal will take their time. On Raphinha, I’m told he’d really love to stay at Barcelona as priority – we’ll see if it changes this week.”

Those comments were made on his Substack column. While no doubt Raphinha and Barcelona would probably love to give the relationship more time to become fruitful, the circumstances are not in their favour. Having spent €113m on Raphinha and Torres, to have both sitting on the bench, while resources are so tight, makes little sense.