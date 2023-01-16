Fabrizio Romano drops transfer hint over Youssoufa Moukoko

Borussia Dortmund are confident of retaining Barcelona transfer target Youssoufa Moukoko in 2023.

The German international has been linked with a potential move away from the Bundesliga giants with Premier League side Chelsea also tracking the 18-year-old.

A summer deal would suit Barcelona better, due to their financial issues, with the Catalans working on package to offer to Moukoko.

Previous reports from Diario Sport claim Dortmund are in advanced negotiations with Moukoko’s representatives with a decision expected imminently.

Moukoko’s current contract expires at the end of 2022/23, with a new contract potentially including a ‘Barca clause’ which could allow the La Liga powerhouses to buy him in future for €50m.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told Caught Offside, in his exclusive Substack column, that Dortmund are edging closer to an agreement, to avoid a free transfer exit this summer.

“The new proposal is very good and I think Dortmund have a good chance to extend his contract,” he said.

“Dortmund are optimistic, and Moukoko will decide soon. Many European clubs are following the situation, including Barcelona and Newcastle, but Borussia have made their bid.”

Since making his Dortmund debut at 16, as the youngest ever Bundesliga player, Moukoko has continued to smash records, including the youngest Bundesliga scorer and the youngest Champions League player.