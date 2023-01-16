Dani Carvajal puts up bleak numbers in ‘disastrous’ El Clasico peformance

Real Madrid sunk last night at the hands of Gavi and Barcelona in the second El Clasico of the season, with Los Blancos trailing 3-0 until stoppage time. As tends to be the case, the hunt for the responsible parties was not long in following the final whistle.

Dani Carvajal was one of the most heavily criticised players throughout the match. All three of Barcelona’s goals came down his flank and between Gavi and Alejandro Balde, Carvajal struggled to cope with either of his direct opponents.

In Marca’s player ratings after the match, he wasn’t spared much by Jose Luis Calderon.

“He confirmed that his state of form is alarming. Disastrous match from start to finish. Embarrassed in all goals. Bad decisions, errors with and without the ball, overcome, worrying physical condition… Gavi and Balde drove him crazy. And Lucas [Vazquez] injured.”

The numbers behind his match did not paint a prettier picture either. Sofascore collected the following data.

72 minutes

2 clearances

0 blocks

0 interceptions

2 tackles

6 ground duels, 2 won

1 aerial duel, 0 won

12 balls lost

2 fouls

69 touches

48/58 passes (83%)

6 long balls (1 accurate)

2 dribbles (0 successful)

Carlo Ancelotti admitted after the Spanish Supercup semi-final that Carvajal was ‘at his limit’ physically, having struggled to get back from a knock. Hopefully for the Italian, much of this was down to a lack of sharpness rather than something more permanent.

As pointed out in the Marca review, Lucas Vazquez is set to miss the next six weeks with an ankle sprain, meaning Real Madrid have relatively few options to replace Carvajal. As happened against Villarreal, Eder Militao could shift out to the right should Carvajal’s form not improve.