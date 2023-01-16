Borussia Dortmund chief drops Jude Bellingham transfer hint

Real Madrid are unlikely to complete a January move for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

Los Blancos have been heavily linked with a possible bid for the England international in 2023 with Dortmund admitting they are unlikely to be able to retain him next season.

The 19-year-old midfielder played a key role in England’s run to the 2022 World Cup quarter finals and his transfer value has risen to €150m with the Bundesliga giants.

Real Madrid are rumoured to be locked in a battle with Liverpool for him, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano previously dismissing speculation of a deal being reached with either team.

However, Dortmund Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl has offered an update on the situation, in line with Carlo Ancelotti claiming no major arrivals are expected in Madrid this month.

“Jude has made an incredible development here. With his way of playing football, his combativeness and commitment, he identifies a lot with Borussia Dortmund,” as per an interview with Kicker.

“Currently there is no pressure on the situation. Jude wants to concentrate fully on his football here, and there are no offers.”

Bellingham is under contract at Signal Iduna Park until 2025 and the club are preparing to open sale talks at the end of the campaign.