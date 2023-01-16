Barcelona President Joan Laporta comes out with surprise praise for Real Madrid

Barcelona celebrated their victory over rivals Real Madrid with plenty of elation on Sunday night, after they put Los Blancos to the sword in surprising fashion. It brings Xavi Hernandez’s first title as Barcelona manager and allows the Blaugrana to point that to the fact they are going in the right direction. After it all, President Joan Laporta was surprisingly complementary of the opponent he most enjoys winding up as a general rule.

Speaking to Marca after the match, Laporta explained that their opponents were nothing if not gracious.

“Real Madrid have been a worthy rival, they know how to be in victory and defeat and they are very elegant. Florentino has had some nice words with Busquets.”

As the trophy was presented, Perez was seen embracing Busquets and speaking to him at length as the Blaugrana captain went up to collect his trophy.

Perhaps it should not be such a surprise that Barcelona and Real Madrid are so ready to praise each other, given the two institutions grow ever closer with their Superleague project.

Laporta also used the opportunity to vindicate his manager Xavi, who has come under scrutiny of late.

“He has knowledge, personality, a style of playing football that Barça shows and we express ourselves in this way. He is one of the architects of this genuine way of playing football.”