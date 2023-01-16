Barcelona set €100m Raphinha asking price

Barcelona are prepared to sell Raphinha this month if an acceptable offers comes in for him.

The Brazilian international has struggled to maintain a consistent place in Xavi’s plans this season following his summer move from Leeds United.

Raphinha is rumoured to be open to a Premier League return in 2023 with Arsenal considering a bid in the coming weeks.

Mikel Arteta is assessing his options in the January transfer window, after Ukrainian star Mykhailo Mudryk joined Premier League rivals Chelsea, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

As per fresh reports from Diario Sport, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is prepared to negotiate a transfer package, with a €100m price tag placed on the 26-year-old by the Catalan giants.

A January move remains difficult for all parties involved, but Arsenal are in need of attacking reinforcements, and Raphinha is a proven Premier League player, if Arteta pushes to break the club’s transfer record this month.