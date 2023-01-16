Arsenal join race for 18-year-old Spanish defensive starlet

Real Valladolid’s record sale is Mohammed Salisu’s move to Southampton for €12m, but they could be set to smash that record with 18-year-old talent Ivan Fresneda.

The right-back has only broken into the first team this season, and after just 11 appearances this season, Fresneda has made it onto the radar of many of Europe’s top clubs. His release clause is set at €10m, but if he makes 9 more appearances for La Pucela, that will shoot up towards €30m.

Fichajes say that Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Newcastle United are all interested, while in Spain the likes of the Sevilla and Real Madrid have been linked too.

Now it appears Arsenal have joined the race for Fresneda. Mikel Arteta is keen on bringing in a long-term solution for the right-back spot, where Ben White is often used to cover the position. Fresneda could well be that option.

As tends to be the case these days, it takes very little for major clubs to take a risk on a young player. Arsenal and Arteta have shown themselves capable of bringing through youngsters of late, but asking Fresneda to jump immediately to the Premier League might not serve his development best.