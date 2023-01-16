Arsenal icon Santi Cazorla linked with fairy tale return to hometown club

Few players draw the kind of affection that Santi Cazorla does. Afflicted tragically by injuries, the Spaniard continue to produce magical moments of footballing aestheticism throughout his career while fit.

After Arsenal, Cazorla returned to Villarreal where he was once again one of the best players in La Liga, despite his advancing years. Having spent the last two seasons with Al-Sadd in Qatar, there is more and more talk that he may make another glorious return to Spain.

His deal runs out in the summer, leaving him free to negotiate with any interested parties, and Todofichajes say that Real Oviedo are keen to bring him back in the summer. Cazorla wants to retire in Asturias and is willing to lower his salary significantly in order to play at the Nuevo Carlos Tartiere on a one-year deal.

At 38, it would be reasonable to expect this to be nothing more than a fairy tale return purely for the sentimentality. Yet Cazorla’s innate talent, technique and set-piece ability mean that he would likely still add some significant threat for Oviedo, even if it does perhaps come in the form of cameos.