Youssoufa Moukoko has looked set to leave Borussia Dortmund for much of the season, with the teenager seemingly not close to renewing his current deal, which expires in the summer.

His availability has alerted many clubs across Europe, with Barcelona and Chelsea being the two main candidates for his signature. Barca’s financial restrictions mean that a move in the summer would suit more, as the player would able to join for nothing.

Instead, it may be that he won’t join at all. Sport report that Moukoko is likely to sign a new deal with Dortmund, meaning that Barcelona would be unable to sign him as a free agent. However, there is still a possibility that the German international does join, even if he signs a new contract at his current club.

In his new deal, there will reportedly be a “Barca clause”, which would allow Barcelona to sign Moukoko for €50m. However, Barca would prefer a free transfer, and will be hopeful that they can persuade the forward to sign a pre-contract.