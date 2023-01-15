Xavi wins first Barcelona title with 2023 Supercopa glory

Xavi has clinched his first title as Barcelona boss as they stormed to a 3-1 Spanish Supercopa final win over old foes Real Madrid.

La Blaugrana were dominant on the night in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh, as they secured a crucial victory over Los Blancos, ahead of the incoming La Liga title battle.

Despite facing the defending champions, Barcelona quickly hit their stride, taking a deserved 2-0 lead into the half time break.

Robert Lewandowski and Gavi combined superbly for the opener, as the Spanish international tapped home, before he returned the favour for Barcelona’s second goal, just before the interval.

We got two aces pic.twitter.com/ZAd4TXsOrz — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 15, 2023

With a two goal advantage, Barcelona dropped their tempo in the second period, as Real Madrid pushed to force a way back into the contest, before Pedri kept his cool to tuck home Gavi’s pass late on.

Karim Benzema thumped home a late consolation for Real Madrid in added time, but there was no denying Barcelona, as Xavi finally got his hands on a trophy as Barcelona chief.

Images via Getty Images