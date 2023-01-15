(WATCH) Robert Lewandowski doubles Barcelona’s Supercopa advantage

Barcelona head in at the break with a 2-0 advantage over Real Madrid in the 2023 Spanish Supercopa final thanks to goals from Gavi and Robert Lewandowski.

La Blaugrana face their old El Clasico rivals in Riyadh, with Xavi pushing to win his first title as Barcelona boss, and Los Blancos battling to defend their 2022 Supercopa title in Saudi Arabia.

Xavi’s team have impressed in the first 45 minutes with Lewandowski denied by a superb stop from Belgian star Thibaut Courtois.

Thibaut Courtois denies Robert Lewandowski ❌ The first big chance of the game falls to Barcelona as Courtois pushes Lewandowski's effort onto the post… While Alejandro Balde blazes over!#ElClásico | #SuperSupercopa pic.twitter.com/roURYkuOyc — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 15, 2023

Buoyed by the positive momentum, Barcelona eventually took the lead on 32 minutes as Lewandowski’s instinctive first time pass was buried by Gavi inside the box.

Gavi puts Barcelona ahead in the Super Cup Clásico ⭐️ Barcelona's high press pays off as Gavi bags his first career goal against Real Madrid!#ElClásico | #SuperSupercopa pic.twitter.com/gNJkonGPNv — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 15, 2023

Barcelona are carving Real Madrid open. The Gavi-Lewandowski combo makes it 2-0! pic.twitter.com/tJ2SPvA3Bv — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) January 15, 2023

Real Madrid looked to react before the interval but they were ruthlessly punished by Lewandowski.

Gavi turned provider for the Polish veteran, as he calmly slipped him in for a straightforward second goal, and put Barcelona in a commanding position to clinch a first Supercopa title since 2018.

LEWANDOWSKI MAKES IT TWO 😳 Real Madrid are caught out as Gavi puts it on a plate for Robert Lewandowski to double Barcelona's advantage before half-time!#ElClásico | #SuperSupercopa pic.twitter.com/kxmnjclzSg — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 15, 2023

🔴🔵 ¡El Barça dobla su ventaja! Carvajal y Militao no llegan, De Jong deja solo a Gavi que sólo tiene que ceder a Lewandowski para hacer el 0-2pic.twitter.com/7PCohwVfz0 — GOAL España (@GoalEspana) January 15, 2023

