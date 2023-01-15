Barcelona Real Madrid

(WATCH) Robert Lewandowski doubles Barcelona’s Supercopa advantage

Barcelona head in at the break with a 2-0 advantage over Real Madrid in the 2023 Spanish Supercopa final thanks to goals from Gavi and Robert Lewandowski.

La Blaugrana face their old El Clasico rivals in Riyadh, with Xavi pushing to win his first title as Barcelona boss, and Los Blancos battling to defend their 2022 Supercopa title in Saudi Arabia.

Xavi’s team have impressed in the first 45 minutes with  Lewandowski denied by a superb stop from Belgian star Thibaut Courtois.

Buoyed by the positive momentum, Barcelona eventually took the lead on 32 minutes as Lewandowski’s instinctive first time pass was buried by Gavi inside the box.

Real Madrid looked to react before the interval but they were ruthlessly punished by Lewandowski.

Gavi turned provider for the Polish veteran, as he calmly slipped him in for a straightforward second goal, and put Barcelona in a commanding position to clinch a first Supercopa title since 2018.

