(WATCH) Pedri puts Barcelona on the brink of Supercopa title

Barcelona are set to clinch a first title of 2022/23 as they lead Real Madrid 3-0 in the 2023 Spanish Supercopa final with Spain star Pedri tapping home a second half clincher.

La Blaugrana have dominated throughout, with Xavi now on the verge of winning his first major title as Barcelona boss, in the showpiece final in Riyadh.

Barcelona raced into a 2-0 half time lead in the Saudi Arabian capital with Gavi popping up to slam home Robert Lewandowski’s clever pass.

The teenager then returned the favour, as he teed up Lewandowski for a second goal, just before the break.

Real Madrid have attempted to rally, and defend their 2022 Supercopa title in Riyadh, but Pedri has wrapped up the contest for Barcelona.

Gavi again provided the spark, as his run and square pass cut through the Los Blancos back line, with Pedri on hand to tap home a simple third at the back post.

