(WATCH) Pedri puts Barcelona on the brink of Supercopa title

Barcelona are set to clinch a first title of 2022/23 as they lead Real Madrid 3-0 in the 2023 Spanish Supercopa final with Spain star Pedri tapping home a second half clincher.

La Blaugrana have dominated throughout, with Xavi now on the verge of winning his first major title as Barcelona boss, in the showpiece final in Riyadh.

Barcelona raced into a 2-0 half time lead in the Saudi Arabian capital with Gavi popping up to slam home Robert Lewandowski’s clever pass.

🔴🔵 El gol de Gavi con el que el Barça se ha adelantado en la final de la Supercopa de España. Asistencia de Lewandowskipic.twitter.com/1kFYcbpkEY — GOAL España (@GoalEspana) January 15, 2023

Gavi puts Barcelona ahead in the Super Cup Clásico ⭐️ Barcelona's high press pays off as Gavi bags his first career goal against Real Madrid!#ElClásico | #SuperSupercopa pic.twitter.com/gNJkonGPNv — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 15, 2023

The teenager then returned the favour, as he teed up Lewandowski for a second goal, just before the break.

LEWANDOWSKI MAKES IT TWO 😳 Real Madrid are caught out as Gavi puts it on a plate for Robert Lewandowski to double Barcelona's advantage before half-time!#ElClásico | #SuperSupercopa pic.twitter.com/kxmnjclzSg — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 15, 2023

🔴🔵 ¡El Barça dobla su ventaja! Carvajal y Militao no llegan, De Jong deja solo a Gavi que sólo tiene que ceder a Lewandowski para hacer el 0-2pic.twitter.com/7PCohwVfz0 — GOAL España (@GoalEspana) January 15, 2023

Real Madrid have attempted to rally, and defend their 2022 Supercopa title in Riyadh, but Pedri has wrapped up the contest for Barcelona.

Lewandowski ➡️ Gavi ➡️ Pedri… GOAL! It's a third! Pedri gets in on the act as Barcelona are running rampant against Real Madrid…#ElClásico | #SuperSupercopa pic.twitter.com/S95EIYJ4KC — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 15, 2023

Gavi again provided the spark, as his run and square pass cut through the Los Blancos back line, with Pedri on hand to tap home a simple third at the back post.

