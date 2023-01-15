Barcelona Real Madrid

(WATCH) Gavi fires Barcelona ahead in Spanish Supercopa final against Real Madrid

Barcelona have raced into a 1-0 lead over Real Madrid in the 2023 Spanish Supercopa final thanks to Gavi’s superb finish.

La Blaugrana face their arch El Clasico rivals in Riyadh, with Xavi looking for his first title as Barcelona boss, as Los Blancos aim to defend their 2022 Supercopa title.

Xavi’s charges have looked the brighter in the opening 45 minutes in the Saudi Arabian capital with Robert Lewandowski and Ronald Araujo both coming close to a breakthrough.

Lewandowski continued to carry the fight to Real Madrid with the Polish star forcing a superb stop from Thibaut Courtois on 15 minutes.

Despite an intermittent attacking threat from Real Madrid, Barcelona’s pressure finally told on 32 minutes as Pedri’s hard work forced a turnover on the edge of the box.

Barcelona quickly worked possession into the box and on to Lewandowski and his first time pass was gathered in and powered home from close range by Gavi.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Gavi Pedri Robert Lewandowski Ronald Araujo Thibaut Courtois

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News