(WATCH) Gavi fires Barcelona ahead in Spanish Supercopa final against Real Madrid

Barcelona have raced into a 1-0 lead over Real Madrid in the 2023 Spanish Supercopa final thanks to Gavi’s superb finish.

La Blaugrana face their arch El Clasico rivals in Riyadh, with Xavi looking for his first title as Barcelona boss, as Los Blancos aim to defend their 2022 Supercopa title.

Xavi’s charges have looked the brighter in the opening 45 minutes in the Saudi Arabian capital with Robert Lewandowski and Ronald Araujo both coming close to a breakthrough.

Lewandowski continued to carry the fight to Real Madrid with the Polish star forcing a superb stop from Thibaut Courtois on 15 minutes.

Thibaut Courtois denies Robert Lewandowski ❌ The first big chance of the game falls to Barcelona as Courtois pushes Lewandowski's effort onto the post… While Alejandro Balde blazes over!#ElClásico | #SuperSupercopa pic.twitter.com/roURYkuOyc — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 15, 2023

Despite an intermittent attacking threat from Real Madrid, Barcelona’s pressure finally told on 32 minutes as Pedri’s hard work forced a turnover on the edge of the box.

Barcelona quickly worked possession into the box and on to Lewandowski and his first time pass was gathered in and powered home from close range by Gavi.

Gavi puts Barcelona ahead in the Super Cup Clásico ⭐️ Barcelona's high press pays off as Gavi bags his first career goal against Real Madrid!#ElClásico | #SuperSupercopa pic.twitter.com/gNJkonGPNv — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 15, 2023

🔴🔵 El gol de Gavi con el que el Barça se ha adelantado en la final de la Supercopa de España. Asistencia de Lewandowskipic.twitter.com/1kFYcbpkEY — GOAL España (@GoalEspana) January 15, 2023

GAVI GIVES BARCELONA THE LEAD IN THE SUPERCOPA FINAL 🤩 pic.twitter.com/AZPLjBSaA7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 15, 2023

