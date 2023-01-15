Tottenham increase Pedro Porro bid

Tottenham are prepared to increase their January offer for Spanish international Pedro Porro.

Spurs are targeting a new right back option, with Emerson Royal set to leave this club this month, and Antonio Conte unconvinced by Republic of Ireland international Matt Doherty in the role.

Porro has continued to rise to prominence at Sporting Lisbon, after joining the Portuguese side on a permanent deal at the start of 2022/23, from Manchester City.

The 23-year-old defender impressed during his breakthrough season at Girona, in 2018/19, before eventually joining City in an £11m deal.

He failed to force his way into the City first team, with loan spells at Real Valladolid and Sporting, before opting to leave the Etihad Stadium last summer.

Spurs have retained an interest in him, but as per reports from the Daily Mirror, they could make a move for Porro, with a the potential of loaning him back to Sporting Lisbon for the rest of 2022/23.