Sergio Busquets “yet to make decision” on his Barcelona future

On Thursday night against Real Betis, Sergio Busquets made his 700th Barcelona appearance in all competitions. Only Lionel Messi and his head coach, Xavi Hernandez, have played more times for the Blaugrana.

He is still just 34, meaning that he could realistically play the 79 games needed to overtake Messi as the club’s leading appearance maker, before he calls time on his career. However, that seems unlikely to be the case, with a move away at the end of the season probable.

Despite his uncertain Barca future, Busquets is determined to help out his teammates for the rest of the season, starting with Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid. He stated that he is no closer to deciding where his future lies post-this season.

“There is nothing new and I have not decided. I am focused on this final, which is very important.

“I do not know (about my future) and I would not say it at a press conference. Don’t ask me anymore because I’m not going to say it, I always put the team or a title before a personal decision.”

Busquets was not in the mood to be quizzed about his plans for next season, and he will instead put his full focus into making sure that he lifts his first trophy as Barcelona captain on Sunday in Riyadh.