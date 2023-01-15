Sergio Busquets equals El Clasico record in Supercopa final

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has matched a historic El Clasico record in tonight’s Spanish Supercopa clash with Real Madrid.

Both sides are aiming to secure their first title of the 2022/23 season in Riyadh with Los Blancos bidding to retain their title from 2022.

La Blaugrana head coach Xavi opted to bring veteran campaigner Busquets into the starting fold for the final following their dramatic semi final penalty shootout win over Real Betis in midweek.

An appearance for Busquets in Saudi Arabia brings him on to 45 El Clasico appearances for Barcelona against Real Madrid stretching all the way back to 2008.

45 – Sergio Busquets will make his 45th appearance in #ElClásico in all competitions, equalling Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos as the players with the most appearances in the games between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. Legends.#SuperSuperCup pic.twitter.com/VwKTlvmZ6V — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 15, 2023

He moves level with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi and ex Spain colleague Sergio Ramos with the joint most El Clasico games in history.

The 34-year-old has been tipped to leave Barcelona at the end of the season, and he could break the record with a 46th appearance, as Barcelona host Real Madrid on March 19.