Sergio Busquets lauds ‘animal’ Gavi in Barcelona’s Supercopa title win

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets hailed Gavi as they clinched the 2023 Spanish Supercopa trophy in Saudi Arabia.

A 3-1 victory in Riyadh secured a first major title win for La Blaugrana boss Xavi as the Catalan giants swept aside El Clasico rivals Real Madrid.

Spanish international Gavi was named as player of the match at full time after a crucial performance for Barcelona at the King Fahd International Stadium.

The 18-year-old midfielder opened the scoring on the night for Barcelona, before laying on assists for Robert Lewandowski and Pedri, to secure the win.

His rise continues in the Barcelona engine room, with Gavi and Pedri tipped to replace Busquets, if he leaves the club this summer, and the elder statesman was impressed once again.

“Gavi is a competitive animal, at that age most players are in the youth team, but he’s here, playing at an incredible level, scoring goals and giving assists,” as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“I would tell him to keep on learning and listening. I hope he marks an era in the Barca.”

Up next for Barcelona is a midweek Copa del Rey trip to CD Ceuta, before returning to the day job of La Liga, with three point lead over Real Madrid at the top, as it stands.

