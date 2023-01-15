Robert Lewandowski “wanted to join Real Madrid” before Barcelona move

Robert Lewandowski has been in sensational form since moving to Barcelona from Bayern Munich last summer. The deal was a risk, with €45m being spent on a 34-year-old, but the striker has proven doubters wrong and hit the ground running straight away in Catalonia.

Lewandowski’s 13 league goals have helped Barca to the top of La Liga, sitting three points clear of Real Madrid. The two will face off in the Spanish Super Cup final, with the Pole set to start as he aims for his first trophy with the club.

It could have all been so different, with Relevo reporting that before his move to Barcelona, Lewandowski wanted to join Los Blancos. In the summer of 2021, the forward asked his agent to search for a new club, with Real Madrid said to be his first choice. Florentino Perez rejected the move due to the player’s age and the form of Karim Benzema.

That meant that Lewandowski stayed at Bayern for one more year, before making the move to Barcelona. Had Perez not turned down a deal, the Pole could have been wearing the white shirt of Real Madrid for Sunday evening’s game.