Real Madrid-Barcelona Predicted XIs: Tactical tweak for Xavi as players return for Real Madrid

Sunday will see Real Madrid and Barcelona face off in their first final for five years, which both teams eager to securing another piece of silverware to add to their cabinets.

Carlo Ancelotti is going for his eighth honour at Real Madrid boss, with his counterpart Xavi Hernandez going for his maiden crown. It’s very much experience versus youth, with many Barcelona players set to play their first final with the club.

The match will certainly be intriguing and thrilling, with both teams desperate to win. The tactical side will be key, and Sport expect Xavi to make an interesting tweak to his team. Ronald Araujo has had success up against Vinicius Jr in the past, and the two are expected to lock horns again on Sunday evening, with the Uruguayan expected to move to right back.

Ancelotti is expected to make two changes, both at fullback. Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy have shaken off knocks and are both likely to start, with Nacho Fernandez and the injured Lucas Vazquez set to drop out.

Expect fight, desire and plenty of passion when these two meet, in what is sure to be a blockbuster.