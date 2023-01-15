Real Madrid and Barcelona to battle for Argentinian wonderkid

El Clasico rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona will face off in Sunday evening’s Spanish Super Cup final in Riyadh, in what is expected to be a ferocious affair with both teams looking to gain the upper hand.

Behind the scenes, both clubs are set to battle it out again for the signing of one of Argentina’s brightest talents, according to Marca. Gianluca Prestrianni is a attacking winger who predominantly plays on the left for Velez Sarsfield. The 16-year-old is the third youngest player to appear in the top league in Argentina, after Diego Maradona and Sergio Aguero.

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid keep a keen eye of emerging talent in South America. Los Blancos have famously picked up Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and now Endrick in recent years from Brazil, and will now be aiming to add Prestrianni to their ranks.

Both clubs will be desperate to land the young winger, who is being regarded as one of Argentina’s greatest young players in recent years.

Image via Velez