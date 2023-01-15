Premier League duo chasing signature of highly-rated Real Betis winger

Manchester United and Arsenal are two of England’s biggest clubs, and have gone head-to-head many times over the years on the pitch, as well as with transfers.

According to Fichajes, they will do so again as both clubs chase the signature of Real Betis winger Luiz Henrique. The Brazilian has been an important player for Manuel Pellegrini this season, and looks set to be so again as Los Verdiblancos chase Champions League football for next season. He played a starring role in the club’s defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup on Thursday, laying on two assists.

However, it remains to be seen whether Henrique will still be at the Andalusian club next season. Man Utd and Arsenal are both very keen on the Brazilian, and have sent scouts over to Spain to watch the winger.

Aged just 22, Henrique will only get better in the future and could be a sound investment for both. Unfortunately for the two clubs, he won’t be cheap, with Betis having a €100m release clause in his contract. With his deal not expiring until 2028, they are under no pressure to sell.