“My parents received death threats” – Former Barcelona president opens up on resignation

During his time as president, Sandro Rosell oversaw a fruitful spell at Barcelona. Major signings such as Neymar and Cesc Fabregas were made, and the team won nine major trophies, which included two La Liga crowns and one Champions League.

Having been at the club since 2003, Rosell was appointed as president in 2010. He was in charge until 2014, when he resigned. Many people thought that his resignation was to do with the “Neymar case”, when the footballer was faced with corruption charges, but Rosell clarified the real reason to TV3, as per MD.

“I stopped being president of Barcelona because of the daily death threats that my parents received at home. They received anonymous calls and letters. It was very strong, horrific.

“We denounced it to the Mossos but there was no way to discover who was behind it. To break this family dynamic, which was a constant suffering, I decided to leave the club.”

Rosell is reportedly rumoured to be in the running for mayor of Barcelona, but he has confirmed himself that he will not stand.