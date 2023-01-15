Barcelona

Liverpool join Ruben Neves transfer race

Barcelona are facing another possible Premier League challenger in the transfer race for Wolves star Ruben Neves in 2023.

The Portuguese international has been linked a move away from Molineux in the coming months, with La Blaugrana eyeing a deal, as part of their plan to replace Sergio Busquets in Catalonia.

According to previous reports from Mundo Deportivo, Neves’ agent Jorge Mendes is working on a deal between Wolves and Barcelona, with the latter demanding a €40m fee for Neves.

Big spending Newcastle United have registered an interest in bringing Neves to St. James Park ahead of the 2023/24 season.

However, as per fresh reports from the Daily Mirror, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is also tracking the 25-year-old, as part of his midfield rebuild on Merseyside.

Klopp is looking to freshen up his options at Anfield with experienced star James Milner and England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain both expected to leave the club in June.

