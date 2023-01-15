Lionel Messi “reaches agreement” with Paris Saint-Germain over new contract

Following his World Cup triumph with Argentina at the end of last year, Lionel Messi has won everything in football. Now at the age of 35, he could be forgiven for deciding that there was nothing left for him in football.

However, he seems to be hungrier than ever for success, and looks set to remain in the game for at least one more year. According to TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul, Messi has agreed a new one-year deal in principle to remain at Paris Saint-Germain.

The news is a blow to Barcelona, who had hoped that Messi would return to the Camp Nou in the summer as a free agent. A move to the MLS has been touted, as well as a possible spell in Saudi Arabia, where he would again lock horns with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Instead, Messi will remain in the French capital, as he aims to help PSG win their first Champions League title.