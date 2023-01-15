Karim Benzema clarifies Cristiano Ronaldo relationship following photo snub

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema were a deadly combination during their time together at Real Madrid. The duo formed two-thirds of one of football’s most dangerous partnerships, alongside the recently retired Gareth Bale.

Having both joined in 2009, they won 15 trophies together, before Ronaldo departed for Juventus in 2018. During their time at the club, the two had a great relationship both on and off the pitch. However, there have been doubts as to whether Ronaldo and Benzema were still on good terms.

Ronaldo visited his former team on Friday, with Los Blancos training at the facility of the Portuguese’s new club, Al-Nassr. He took photos with numerous people, including former boss Carlo Ancelotti.

One person who was absent was Benzema, with no pictures posted between the two. This led to rumours of the pair being at odds with each other, but the Frenchman was quick to clarify why the pair never met.

“We don’t need a photo to say that we’re friends. I couldn’t say hello to him because he was training but hopefully I’ll be able to see him on Sunday.”

With Ronaldo likely to be in attendance at Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona, many Real Madrid will hope to see the two interact, although they will settle for Benzema lifting the trophy.