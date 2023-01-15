Jordi Alba voted as “best left back” of 2022

2022 was tough for Barcelona, as they went trophyless for the third time in four calendar years. They finished 13 points behind rivals Real Madrid in La Liga, as Los Blancos won four titles by comparison, which included the Champions League.

Despite a poor year for the club itself, there was one man who could be proud of his performances in 2022. Jordi Alba has been a staple of the Barcelona team since his move from Valencia in 2012. Despite now being 33, he appears to show no signs of slowing down.

Alba’s efforts last year were appreciated by Sofascore, who included him in their Team of the Year. The Barca man was the only player from La Liga to be included in the team, despite Real Madrid’s successes.

🌍 | Team of the Year Finally, the best of the best — our highest-rated XI from the top 5 European leagues in 2022! 🤩 Age is clearly just a number for this star-studded team, as seven players here are 30 or older. 💫 Unsurprisingly, Lionel Messi is our Player of the Year. 👑

Unsurprisingly, former Barcelona man Lionel Messi was included following his exploits for club and country, having helped Argentina win the World Cup in December.

Alba will hoping to have an equally impressive 2023, although he’d like to have some trophies to show for it.