Joan Laporta confident ahead of Superclasico final against Real Madrid

Barcelona are aiming for their first trophy under head coach Xavi Hernandez when they take on Real Madrid in Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final.

Barca have had a mixed season so far. They lead La Liga by three points ahead of their El Clasico rivals after last weekend’s 1-0 victory against Atletico Madrid. Despite their strong domestic form, they were disapprovingly knocked out of the Champions League in the group stages, and will have to contend with the Europa League instead.

Neither team was at all convincing during their respective semi-final wins, but Barca are nonetheless confident that they can secure their first title win since 2021. President Joan Laporta amplified that confidence when he spoke briefly to the media in Riyadh, as per Sport.

“We have victory morale!”

Those four words sum up Barca’s state of mind going into Sunday’s showdown. Despite Real Madrid winning the first El Clasico meeting of the season at the Santiago Bernabeu, Xavi’s side believe that the Super Cup is theirs to lose.