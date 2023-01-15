“He still thinks he’s 25” – Cristiano Ronaldo criticised by Manchester United legend

Having spent his entire career in Europe, Cristiano Ronaldo will now embark on a new adventure in Saudi Arabia.

The former Real Madrid star signed for Al-Nassr at the end of last month, having been without a club since leaving Manchester United one month earlier. Ronaldo left the Premier League club by mutual consent, following a controversial interview with television host Piers Morgan, in which he criticised the Red Devils.

Ronaldo’s unhappiness stemmed from a lack of playing time at Old Trafford under head coach Erik Ten Haag, who opted to play the likes of Marcus Rashford up front over the 37-year-old. Ronaldo’s mindset during his time at United has been criticised by fellow club great Eric Cantona, who states that he should have accepted his squad role, as per Marca.

“There are two types of veterans: the one who wants to play every game because he still thinks he’s 25 and the one who realises he’s not 25 and he’s here to help young players.

“Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t realise he’s not 25. He’s older and he’s not aware that instead of not being happy about not playing every game, he should accept the situation.”

Ronaldo is unlikely to have the same problem at Al-Nassr, where he will likely play every game.