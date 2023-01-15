Fabrizio Romano hints at Yunus Musah transfer interest in 2023

Valencia star Yunus Musah could potentially leave Valencia in 2023 as transfer speculation continues to increase over his future.

Musah has been linked with a possiblee move away from Los Che since the start of the 2022/23 season after establishing himself as a key player for Valencia in recent months.

Despite his initial issues adapting to Spanish football, Musah’s profile has continued to grow with Valencia, with the United States international impressing during the 2022 World Cup break last month.

Musah is considered as a rising talent within the Valencia ranks, and he could make a move a domestic and European rival this month if an acceptable offer is received for the 20-year-old winger.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, as per his column for Caught Offside, a transfer deal is not expected to be completed until the summer, despite continued interest from Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea in Munah in this month’s window.