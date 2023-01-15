Fabrizio Romano confirms Memphis Depay decision by Barcelona

Memphis Depay is expected to leave Barcelona at the end of the season, with the club unlikely to renew his contract, which expires in June.

The Dutchman has struggled during his time at the Cam Nou, and has been confined to being a fringe player under head coach Xavi Hernandez this season, following the signing of Robert Lewandowski.

Like his spell at Manchester United, he has failed to live up to expectations at a big club. His time at Barcelona will come to a disappointing end this season, but it may be sooner than the summer. Atletico Madrid are keen on replacing Joao Felix, who departed this week for Chelsea, with Depay.

Barcelona wanted to keep Depay until the end of the season, with Xavi still considering him to be an important part of their squad. However, it appears that they have changed their mind and will allow him to leave this month, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Should Depay leave, Barcelona will want to secure a replacement for the remainder of the season. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been touted for a sensational return to the club, with Yannick Carrasco also a reported target.